Earlier this month, Governor Mike DeWine announced Home Relief grants through the Ohio Development Services Agency. Eligible Ohioans are able to receive assistance with rent or utility bills through their local Community Action Agency. Funds will be coming from the Home Relief Grant Program.
Payments from as far back as March 13, 2020 can be covered by the funds and additional help can be used until Dec. 31, 2021.
Information that will need to be provided when applying includes:
- names of all living in the home
- dates of birth
- Social Security Numbers if applicable
- current/previous addresses
- copies of Social Security cards if applicable
- proof of income for all those living in the home 18 years or older
- any supportin
- g documents to demonstrate need
- proof of hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Depending on what bills assistance is needed with, copies of that information will also be required. This could include leases, utility bills, and notices of late mortgage payments.
Applications are being collected by local Community Action Agencies. One agency handles both Jackson and Vinton counties and is located in Wellston on 118 South New York Avenue. For more information, feel free to call their office at 740-384-3722, email them at info@jvcai.org, or visit their website at www.jvcai.org.
