Many Ohioans are struggling because of the economic crisis. Columbia Gas of Ohio understands this and wants to help.
“Now is the best time for customers to reach out for help,” explained Columbia Gas of Ohio Communications Manager Dave Rau. “We have flexible payment plans that can chop a past-due balance into bite-sized pieces.”
Rau added, “Grants and other help are also available, especially for income-eligible customers. Our focus throughout the pandemic has been to help customers.”
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced that shutoffs for non-payment and late fees are suspended until July 29.
“We are moving forward gradually, so that customers have every opportunity and resource to catch up on their bills,” Rau said.
July: Columbia Gas of Ohio will ask for payment. No shutoffs for non-payment will occur until at least July 29.
August: Columbia Gas of Ohio will ask for payment, and shutoffs may occur at this time – but they are a last resort.
“We want to help customers take advantage of payment plans and assistance programs that can help them,” Rau added.
Customers can call Columbia Gas of Ohio at 1-800-344-4077. More information is available at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/COVID-19.
