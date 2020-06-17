McARTHUR — Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library opened its door back up on Monday, June 15.
The library had closed its facilities to the public in March in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic).
The library announced its reopening procedure on social media. The McArthur-based facility will open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Masks are recommended for patrons.
Curbside pick-up services
Vinton County’s library began curbside pick-up on Monday, June 1.
This service is available to patrons by appointment. Its hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We are providing this service in a safe manner to protect both you and our staff,” Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library said in a social media statement.
Patrons can call and request the items they want. Library staff will need one day to pull the materials. Patrons can then set up an appointment to pick up their requested materials. A staff member will make the requested items available for pick-up or place the items in the trunk of the patron’s vehicle.
Returns can be made in the book-drop only.
For more information, call the library at 740-596-5691.
