JACKSON — The Herds of Hope’s Snowflake Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The dance will be held in the Jackson Memorial Building. The snowflake ball will also feature dinner and an auction. The menu includes spaghetti, sauce and meatballs or chicken alfredo, small salad, roll and a drink. Ticket prices: ages 0-3 years old are free, ages 4-8 years old are $6, ages 9-14 year old are $10, and ages 15 plus years old are $15. Contact for information or tickets: Saundra Smith at 740-412-2958, Sierra Dickerson at 740-395-7910, Nikki Burton at 740-988-0556, or Alicia Krafthefer at 740-288-5174.
