As of 12:30 p.m. on April 29, there are multiple routes being partially restricted due to high water following rain storms and flooding. These include State Route 124 between the Jackson County line and State Route 160 West, State Route 278 between U.S. Route 50 and State Route 677 as well as between State Route 677 and the Hocking County line, and State Route 328 between State Routes 93 and 56.
Anyone traveling along those roadways should proceed with caution.
