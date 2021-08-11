JACKSON — The annual Dog Swim, hosted by Jackson’s Hillcrest Pool, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1-5 p.m. There will be concessions, gift card raffle and giveaways. This will be the last dog swim for Jackson County Dog Warden Deb Fout, as she is reportedly retiring in 2022. Admission will be free. All friendly, healthy dogs are welcome. The pool will be open for people and dogs to swim. This is a fundraiser for the Jackson County Dog Pound. For more information, call 740-286-7262.
