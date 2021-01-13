OAK HILL — Logan Roger Hines, of Oak Hill, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Hines, a freshman majoring in Christian Ministry (Youth and Family Ministry), has attained the dean’s list for the fall term. He is a 2020 graduate of Oak Hill High School, and the son of Brooke Hines of Oak Hill.
Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults. MVNU offers an affordable education to more than 2,200 students from 32 states and 19 countries/U.S. territories.
