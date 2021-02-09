ALBANY — Brendan Niggemeyer of Albany was named to the Dean’s List by Hiram College for the fall semester of 2020. This distinction is awarded to students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Located about 35 miles northeast of Akron, Hiram College offers 29 majors and 36 minors to their approximate 1,000 undergraduate students as well as their 200 adult learners in graduate programs. The university was founded back in 1850 and boasts an average class size of 13 students.
