Holzer Health System is proud to announce its first successful placenta donation through Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program. With the addition of this program, expectant mothers now have the option to heal others through the donation of their placenta.
Healing grafts made from a placenta donation are used for a wide range of procedures involving eye, oral and spine surgery, and for the treatment of difficult-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and burns.
Holzer joins a coalition of more than a dozen other institutions throughout Ohio who are offering this unique and life-enhancing program. This month, Holzer became the 17th hospital in the service area to offer the option of placenta donation to patients. Lifeline of Ohio service area includes 78 hospitals in 38 counties in Ohio and two in West Virginia.
At its core, Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program allows expectant mothers with scheduled Caesarian section deliveries to donate the placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic membrane from the birth to Lifeline of Ohio. Each donated placenta, which would typically be discarded, has the potential to heal approximately 25 people.
Program Highlights:
• Any expectant mother, of any age, with a planned cesarean section can be a potential donor.
• Placenta donation does not change any part of the C-section delivery.
• There is no cost associated for placenta donation.
• Placenta donation is not related to cord blood donation.
To learn more about Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program, visit www.lifelineofohio.org/placentadonation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.