Holzer Medical Center of Jackson

Pictured is Holzer Medical Center of Jackson, which is located at 500 Burlington Road in Jackson.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Holzer Health System recently announced changes to its visitation policy.

Holzer shared that effective August 26, one (1) visitor can accompany patients seeking care in all Holzer outpatient and inpatient care facilities.

For inpatients of hospital locations in Gallipolis and Jackson, two (2) visitors per patient per day will be allowed. Only one (1) visitor in the patient’s room at a time will be permitted. Inpatient visitors must enter and exit through the Emergency (ER) Entrance and will be required to sign in and out.

Patients under the care of end-of-life services will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. An exception may be made for those with physical, cognitive, or sensory limitations. All approved visitors will be required to wear a mask and perform hand hygiene as needed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments