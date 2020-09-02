JACKSON — Holzer Health System recently announced changes to its visitation policy.
Holzer shared that effective August 26, one (1) visitor can accompany patients seeking care in all Holzer outpatient and inpatient care facilities.
For inpatients of hospital locations in Gallipolis and Jackson, two (2) visitors per patient per day will be allowed. Only one (1) visitor in the patient’s room at a time will be permitted. Inpatient visitors must enter and exit through the Emergency (ER) Entrance and will be required to sign in and out.
Patients under the care of end-of-life services will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. An exception may be made for those with physical, cognitive, or sensory limitations. All approved visitors will be required to wear a mask and perform hand hygiene as needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.