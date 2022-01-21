January is recognized as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all women are at risk of developing cervical cancer, but it occurs most often in women over age 30.
Human papillomavirus (HPV), which most people are diagnosed with at some point in life, is the main cause of cervical cancer. However, there are other factors that may cause cervical cancer.
Other factors that increase the likelihood of cervical cancer include:
• Having HIV or any other condition that makes it difficult for your body to fight off viruses and/or health conditions.
• Smoking.
• Using oral contraceptive for five or more years.
• Having given birth to three or more children.
• Having multiple sexual partners.
During the early stages, there are no signs or symptoms signifying that a person has cervical cancer. As the cancer progresses into a more aggressive state, cervical cancer can cause unusual bleeding or discharge. These symptoms may be a result of something else, but the only way to be for sure is to visit you doctor.
The easiest and most important thing one can do to protect themselves from HPV and cervical cancer is to get the HPV vaccine. The vaccine, according to the CDC, protects against the certain types of HPV that cause cervical, vagina and vulvar cancers. It is recommended that individuals between the ages of 11-12 receive this vaccine and continue through age 26.
“The Gardasil vaccination can prevent infection with HPV, the virus that causes many cervix cancers,” said Robert Bowers, MD. “It’s safe, effective, and is approved for girls and boys.”
Other ways to reduce your risk of cervical cancer include:
• Schedule a Pap smear, which is used to look for changes in the cervix and screen for precancers.
• Schedule an HPV test.
• Don’t smoke.
“Pap smear screening is the single most effective women’s health screening program in the world,” shared Bowers. “It’s an easy step that women can take to detect early precursors to an otherwise really terrible disease. This month is a great opportunity to take the first step towards fighting cervical cancer.”
Bowers completed his medical education and residency at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia. He is accepting new patients at Holzer’s Gallipolis and Jackson locations.
Holzer’s Obstetrics and Gynecology department is committed to maintaining women’s health. Conducting preventive health screenings can find problems early and prevent health issues before they occur.
For more information on the type of services available at Holzer Health Systems, call 1-855-4-HOLZER or visit www.holzer.org.
