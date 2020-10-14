JACKSON — Hope Haven School's "Fall Festival" will be held on Oct. 15, from 4-7 p.m. outside the school. It will be a social distanced, all outdoor fundraising event. Masks are required. At the festival this year you can expect: auction, raffles, outdoor market, vendor fair, Kona Ice Truck, and food. Admission is free. The fall festival is the school's biggest fundraiser for the school year. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments