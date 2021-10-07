JACKSON — Hope Haven School’s annual Fall Festival will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 5-7 p.m. The event will be held at Hope Haven School, located at 822 Sellars Drive in Jackson. The event will take place outdoors. There will be food and both live and silent auctions as well as several vendors set up. For more information, call 740-286-6491.

