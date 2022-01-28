A new service by Hopewell Health Centers aims to aid adolescents and young adults ages zero to 21 who are experiencing mental health distress or difficulties.
Hopewell’s Mobile Response and Stabilization Service (MRSS) which launched at the beginning of January provides safety assessments, de-escalation and peer support in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
“Hopewell Health Centers is excited to offer mobile crisis to youth in these communities,” said David Schenkelberg, Chief Clinical Officer of Hopewell Health Centers. “This is a continuation of Hopewell’s commitment to providing timely, high quality crisis services for those experiencing a behavioral health emergency.”
The MRSS team consists of a supervisor, therapist, case manager and a peer supporter who travel to meet families at a safe location of their choice. Once on the scene, the team stays until the person in distress is calm. The family defines the crisis situation, examples of which may include escalating emotional or behavioral issues, physical or emotional trauma, or school truancy. Families who utilize MRSS will be followed up with 72 hours after their visit and can receive ongoing behavioral health support for up to 60 days after the initial call.
This MRSS Service is made available by a $250,000 grant funding awarded to the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board in collaboration with the Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board. The grant was awarded by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (Ohio MHAS) through partnership with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Children’s Initiative and the Ohio Department of Medicaid with funding made available by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“The purpose of the MRSS program is to mediate escalated behavioral situations before they become an acute crisis,” said Robin Harris, GJM ADAMH Board Executive Director. “This will allow us to support youth and their families to de-escalate a family defined crisis and provide stabilization services to keep them safe within their own home and community.”
Harris added, “This program is a start-up effort in Jackson and Vinton Counties, with the intention to expand into other counties as resources are made available.”
The benefits of MRSS programming include:
· Cost-effective method for improving behavioral health outcomes
· Reducing/deterring emergency department visits and inpatient admission
· Reducing out-of-home placement
· Reducing lengths of stay and cost of inpatient hospitalizations
· Improving access to behavioral health services
MRSS can be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. Residents of Jackson and Vinton County can request a MRSS visit by calling 740-656-6122.
The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board and the Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board are two of 50 boards across Ohio that plan, fund and evaluate a community based system of care for individuals in need of behavioral health or substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services. Learn more at www.gjmboard.org or www.317Board.org.
