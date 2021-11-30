JACKSON — November began with the opening of a brand new eatery in the City of Jackson.
After months of construction, Hot Head Mexican Grill and Cantina celebrated the completion of its newest location with a ribbon-cutting. The business opened on Monday, Nov. 1.
On hand for the ribbon-cutting was Hot Head Burritos Co-Owners Jordan Thornsberry and Ed Newsome, Hot Head Burritos Manager Casey Stiffler, Jackson Mayor Randy Evans, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bryan Leach, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce President Robin Scaggs, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller and Jon Hensler, Sam Brady, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP); and a few other chamber members.
The new business is located at 1026 E. Main St. in Jackson. The eatery offers build-your-own Mexican-style burritos and bowls.
When asked why the business decided to open in Jackson, Thornsberry explained that “Jackson is kind of a merging town, and we felt there wasn’t a whole lot of different variety of options here, and we thought this was a good option for us to expand and help grow Jackson.”
The hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The business can accommodate 100 people between the general sitting, bar area and outside patio.
Newsome, on behalf of Hot Head Burrito Corporate, stated that they were glad to be in Jackson.
“We’d been looking at Jackson area for many years and finally found the right location and partner to open the store,” Newsome added.
On opening day, the business employed 30 people all from Jackson County. The business also offers a pickup window and catering.
The business can be reached by calling 740-577-9124 or check out the website at hotheadburritos.com.
