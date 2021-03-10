The Vinton County Commissioners Development Department is seeking applicants from lower income housing who are in need of repairs. The home must be owner-occupied.
Repairs eligible for assistance include furnace replacement, roof repairs, septic systems, electrical work, handicapped accessibility and other housing related activities. Funding for all repairs is provided by the USDA Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant program.
According to a press release from the department, “We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin.”
Anyone looking for more information on the program or an application for housing assistance, please call 740-596-3529 or email dev.kholley@vintonco.com Applications can also be found at developvc.com under the Help for Homeowners tab.
Those who have been previously placed on the waitlist for the program do not need to re-apply.
