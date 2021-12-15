JACKSON — In mid-November, a local business celebrated moving to a new location with a ribbon-cutting.
Hubbard Daniels Accounting had purchased the former Milton Bank building located at 400 E. Main St. in Jackson. The business officially opened in that location in August of this year.
Among the improvements were painting inside and outside along with new gutters, an upgraded parking lot, and landscaping. The building was also power washed, helping to expose the stone which is filled with fossils.
Inside, walls were partitioned for offices, new window coverings installed, and the creation of a kitchen area while maintaining the lobby to go with a refreshment area and other upgrades.
A ribbon-cutting to mark the completion and opening of the business in the new location was held on Nov. 16. An open house followed with Lee Hubbard and Susan Daniels giving tours of the building.
The hours of the business are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Hubbard Daniels CPAs specialize in individual 1040s and state returns as well as corporation and partnership returns. They also complete estate, non-profit, and amended returns, and offer financial statement preparation and payroll-related services.
Back in October, the business was one of four that received a Beautification Award from the Jackson Area Chamber Of Commerce, during an annual Appreciation Banquet.
The roots of the business go back to when Lee Hubbard purchased the former Brackenbury Accounting Services in 1987. Susan Daniels joined the company the following year in 1988.
The business can be reached by calling 740-286-4696.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.