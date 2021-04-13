JACKSON — Senior citizens across Jackson County are invited to the ParksEdge Event Center for a special event. The 10th annual “Hug Your Heart Day” will be held on Friday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ParksEdge is located at 601 E. Main St., Jackson. The free event feature health screenings, entertainment, lunch, door prizes and more.

