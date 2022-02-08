JACKSON — Area senior citizens are invited to the ParksEdge Event Center for a special heart health month event. The 11th annual “Hug Your Heart Day” will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ParksEdge is located at 601 E. Main St., Jackson. The free event feature health screenings, entertainment, lunch, door prizes and more.
Trending Now
-
Sign up for Nixle alerts for emergency, snow level details
-
Roadways closed in Jackson and Vinton Counties, level 3 snow emergency issued
-
Suspected fentanyl trafficker arrested, charged
-
Ice Storm Warning issued for Jackson and Vinton Counties
-
Profile: Brad McNally, new McArthur Village Council member
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.