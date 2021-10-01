JACKSON — Jackson High School (JHS) has repeatedly proven to be an academic powerhouse, routinely generating students who receive national scholarships and Ivy League acceptances.
Recently, JHS seniors Chris Hughes and Sarah LeFever have added to that stellar list of academic accomplishments by being selected for the prestigious academic honor of being named National Merit Semi-Finalists.
According to the National Merit organization, “Of the 1.5 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT® Selection Index scores (calculated by doubling the sum of the Reading, Writing and Language, and Math Test scores) qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.”
However, only 16,000 candidates are selected to receive recognition as a National Merit Semi-Finalist. The top scorers from each state are then tabbed as National Merit Semi-Finalists with an opportunity to be a National Merit Scholar which is announced in February.
Students who are recognized as a National Merit Scholar receive a $2,500 financial scholarship.
Both Hughes and LeFever are no strangers to excellence, JHS Principal Tyler Swackhammer said.
Hughes is a multi-sport athlete holding a 4.0 while being involved in an array of clubs at JHS, including serving as the JHS senior class president, Captain of the Cross Country team, President of National Honor Society, President of Band, Speaker of the House for Youth in Government, IBelieve Leadership participant, a member of student council, as well as track and Leo Club to name a few. He would like to pursue a degree in Environmental Engineering. He is the son of Doug and Melissa Hughes of Jackson.
LeFever has found excellence both on the field and in the classroom, as well. Captain of the Varsity Girls Soccer team, the Treasurer for National Honor Society, the Secretary of Treasury for the Governor’s Cabinet for Youth in Government, and a member of the FCFC Club Soccer team, Sarah also maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, a feat that only an estimated 0.334 percent of all test takers earn according to PrepScholar (2020). LeFever has also attended such summer academic camps as Girls Who Code. She would like to pursue a degree in Engineering. She is the daughter of Christine and Bill LeFever of Jackson.
Both Hughes and LeFever have worked diligently inside and outside of the classroom, Swackhammer said, balancing the demands of academics with those of extracurriculars.
“The Jackson City School district is extremely proud of their achievement of being selected as National Merit Semi-Finalists,” Swackhammer added.
