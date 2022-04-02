JACKSON — Last week, the iBELIEVE Foundation was presented with a check for $3,000 from Vinton County National Bank as they continue their support of iBELIEVE’s mission and program.
The check was presented at Jackson High School with students that have attended iBELIEVE programs in the past and hope to attend again this summer.
VCNB has supported iBELIEVE in the past and this donation reaffirms their commitment to both iBELIEVE and the youth of Appalachia.
“Vinton County National Bank is pleased to again support the iBELIEVE Foundation. Our bank was born in Appalachian Ohio and many of our employees are from this region proving every day that Appalachian people work hard, are smart and are dedicated to bettering themselves. This is why we feel it is important to contribute to the mission of providing Appalachian youth opportunities to learn and excel no matter where life takes them.”
“iBELIEVE is very grateful for Vinton County National Bank’s continued support of our mission. They truly believe in the young people within their communities and their generous donation will provide many students from their region with a cost-free opportunity to attend our 2022 Youth Leadership Workshops,” said Stefani Murray, iBELIEVE’s Executive Director.
Vinton County National Bank’s donation will directly help fund our upcoming Youth Leadership Workshops this summer, and provide cost-free opportunities to students.
