Imagination Library, an initiative started by iconic country singer Dolly Parton and adopted by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, is available to children in all 88 counties of Ohio. The program is open to any child under the age of five and ensures that a new book is mailed and addressed to that child each month.
The program initially started back in 1995 as the brain child of Parton in an effort to encourage literacy and foster a love of reading in children across the world. According to the Imagination Library website, over 154 million books have been donated to children across the globe as of Feb. 26, 2021.
Fran DeWine made the project her own during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic began, in July of 2019, the Ohio legislature approve the use of five million dollars to be spent over two years to jump-start the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program. Once the pandemic started in April of 2020, she set a goal to have enrollment in the program open to all the children of Ohio by 2021.
She made sure to mention the program during her visit to Vinton County with her husband Governor Mike DeWine on March 29.
First Lady DeWine explained, “During this pandemic time, I think it (the program) has been really important. Kids aren’t able to go to the library and they aren’t out and about as much so it’s really important that they are getting these books.”
According to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library website, the First Lady discovered Imagination Library through her grandchildren’s participation in the program out of Greene County. During her visit, she did mention to reporters how much she enjoys reading the books with her grandchildren saying how it’s always a fun surprise when they arrive.
Parton’s father was the inspiration behind the program as he grew up in rural Appalachia and was illiterate. She states on the programs website that, “ He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams.” Parton further explains that she wants to ensure that children have access to high quality, age appropriate books regardless of their family’s income.
Beginning in Parton’s hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, Imagination Library has expanded to serve children and their families across the United States as well as Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Special care is taken to ensure that all children can benefit from the Imagination Library including the availability of audiobooks for the hearing impaired and books written in braille for those with visibility issues.
Families in both Vinton and Jackson counties are able to enroll their children online at the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library website or at the front desk of the Jackson City Library.
