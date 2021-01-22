The Ohio Department for Developmental Disabilities will be hosting an informational session for family members of those with developmental disabilities on Wed, Jan, 27 at 10 a.m.
The hour long lecture is titled Charting A LifeCourse and will help give framework on how to plan for the future and create support systems. Ideas and tools on how to get family members involved in life planning will also be discussed.
The event will be held via Zoom meeting and pre-registration is required. to register, please click on the link here. For more information, visit www.FRNOhio.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.