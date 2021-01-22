The Ohio Department for Developmental Disabilities will be hosting an informational session for family members of those with developmental disabilities on Wed, Jan, 27 at 10 a.m.

The hour long lecture is titled Charting A LifeCourse and will help give framework on how to plan for the future and create support systems. Ideas and tools on how to get family members involved in life planning will also be discussed.

The event will be held via Zoom meeting and pre-registration is required. to register, please click on the link here. For more information, visit www.FRNOhio.org

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments