Ironmen' alumnus promoted to Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer

JACKSON – Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Curtis Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer.
Green began his career with Atomic over 18 years ago, in 2004, and began as a Teller. Over the years, he has worked in lending, collections, assisting the IT Department, and now the Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer.
“The level of responsibility in his new position, responsible for ensuring our technology applications are safe and secure from malicious intruders, and the special skills and knowledge required in implementing that technology throughout the organization, is simply mind-boggling! Curtis has excelled in his work at Atomic and is well deserving of this promotion,” said Atomic Credit Union President & Chief Executive Officer, Tom Griffiths.
Green was born in Ogden, Utah, where he spent four years of his life. He then moved to Missouri for another four years, until finally landing in Jackson. He graduated from Jackson High School in 2001 and decided to continue his education at DeVry University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Network and Communications Management. Green remains in Jackson with his wife, Miranda, and their combined six children, with only one being a boy!
Atomic Credit Union serves over 64,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan and Athens, while a new branch is opening within the month in Washington Courthouse, and next year in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.
