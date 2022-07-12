WELLSTON — The Jackson County Fair is back, starting on Thursday, which will see thousands flock to Wellston between July 14 and July 24.

Here a few highlights:

The action starts on Thursday with the OHHA Harness Racing at 6 p.m., which will also be held on Friday at the same time. Admission is $5.

Saturday will include the baby contest with a theme of Christmas in July and the Junior Fair Fun Night.

The OMPTA Truck-Tractor pull is set for Sunday, requiring $10 for admission. Also included that day are the Queen Tea Reception and Opening Fair Ceremony, where the Jr. Fair Queen will be named.

For a full schedule, see A6.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments