OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce will once again host its annual “Pumpkin Walk" event in October.
The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 16, at Central Memorial Park in Oak Hill. There will be free apple cider and cookies available starting at 7 p.m. The lighted pumpkin walk will begin at 7:30 p.m.
To participate, adults and children can either bring their own pumpkin or alternatively pick up a free pumpkin (one per person) at the Oak Hill Festival of Flags stage by the village building on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-6 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10-11 a.m.
Participants must carve their pumpkins then bring them to Central Memorial Park between 5-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Chamber will place all pumpkins around the park, insert candles and light up all the pumpkins at 7:30 p.m. that evening. Participants should take their pumpkin home at the end of the event.
Children who participate will have a chance to win a prize in five categories: Best Carved Pumpkin, Best Painted Pumpkin, Scariest Pumpkin, Funniest Pumpkin and Best of Show Pumpkin. There will also be one prize for the best-carved pumpkin by an adult.
For more information or questions, call 740-418-3649.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.