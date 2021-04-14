JACKSON — The City of Jackson will be conducting a spring clean-up for residents within the city limits of Jackson during the week of Monday-Friday, April 26-30.

Customers can set out trash on their normal trash day during that week. Fees for excessive garbage and large items will not apply during that week only.

All furniture must still be wrapped and sealed in plastic before being picked up. All trash must be bagged or boxed and not to exceed 50 pounds.

The city will not pick up paint or paint cans, hazardous chemicals, motor oil, scrap metal, propane tanks, tires or construction materials. Those with questions regarding pick-up should call 740-286-2923.

