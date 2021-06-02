JACKSON — The Jackson Area Festivals and Events (JAFE), along with Kennedy Knittel the 2019 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen, invites all Jackson County resident misses who will be between the ages of five and seven years on September 25, 2021, to compete in the the 2021 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen’s Contest.
All contest applications must be completed and hand delivered to he JAFE Building (located on McCarty Lane across from Walmart) on June 6, and June 13, between 1-3 p.m. No late entries will be accepted.
Entry forms will be available from Ohio Valley Bank this year’s contest sponsor, Andrea’s Bridal, Virgil E. Hamilton’s Nationwide Insurance, all grade schools in Jackson County, and The Telegram News.
A date for the initial contest has not been set yet.
The Top 10 Finalists will compete for the title of 2021 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Any questions about the contest call Katy Jones at 740-418-1974 from Monday to Friday from 4-8 p.m.
