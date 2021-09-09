JACKSON — The Jackson Apple Festival will have presale ride passes for sale again this year. They will cost $10 each and will be good all day, any day. They can be purchased at the following businesses: Elizabeth’s Flowers and Gifts, U-Store It of Jackson, Virgil Hamilton Nationwide Insurance, Brodigan’s of Wellston, Jones Stephenson Insurance Agency of Jackson, Ohio Valley Bank Jackson Office, Southern Ohio Smiles, Lewis Insurance Agency of Oak Hill, Nana’s House, Sheward Fulks Insurance and Apple City Artisans. The 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival dates are Sept. 21-25.
Jackson Apple Festival presale ride passes on sale now
