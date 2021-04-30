JACKSON — The Jackson Band Boosters will meet on Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m. in the Jackson High School Band Room. All parents or guardians of band students in grades 6-12 should attend. This meeting will wrap up the 2020-21 school year. Business will include the Veal Fry Fundraiser, band concerts, Senior Band Awards, band scholarships, new officers, Disney Trip, and band camp. Disney raffle tickets will be available. Everyone should wear a mask to the meeting.

