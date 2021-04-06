The Jackson Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet at the Jackson City Library, April 10, 2021, 10:30 a.m. in the Potter Room.
Our own Beverly Griffiths has volunteered to do a presentation on Findagrave.com with a focus on Fairmount Cemetery.
We will be following CDC guidelines. All are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.