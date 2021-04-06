The Jackson Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet at the Jackson City Library, April 10, 2021, 10:30 a.m. in the Potter Room.

Our own Beverly Griffiths has volunteered to do a presentation on Findagrave.com with a focus on Fairmount Cemetery.

We will be following CDC guidelines. All are welcome to attend.

