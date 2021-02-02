JACKSON — Citizens are invited to join over 20 businesses for a walk around downtown Jackson, where participants can visit local businesses and be treated to a variety of chocolate goodies.
The 3rd annual Chocolate Walk, hosted by Jackson Main Street Organization, is slated for Thursday, Feb. 4, from 4-7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Michael's Ice Cream. Cost is $7 each, and tickets are limited. Cash only.
All proceeds go to the Jackson Main Street Organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.