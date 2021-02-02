Past 'Chocolate Walk'

Pictured is a photo from the first annual "Chocolate Walk" that took place in downtown Jackson in 2019. Participants would visit local businesses to be treated to a variety of chocolate goodies.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Citizens are invited to join over 20 businesses for a walk around downtown Jackson, where participants can visit local businesses and be treated to a variety of chocolate goodies.

The 3rd annual Chocolate Walk, hosted by Jackson Main Street Organization, is slated for Thursday, Feb. 4, from 4-7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Michael's Ice Cream. Cost is $7 each, and tickets are limited. Cash only.

All proceeds go to the Jackson Main Street Organization.

