JACKSON — The Jackson City Library has been closed to the public since mid-March due to the threat of COVID-19. Recently, though, the library, which is still closed inside, implemented a new “curbside pickup” service for its patrons.
The new service began on Monday, June 1.
“This will involve calling the library to request items and making a pickup appointment,” Jackson City Library Director Roger Donaldson said of the new service, which is phase one of reopening.
“Patrons can also call from the parking lot to request items and we will do our best to accommodate,” said Donaldson. “’These items will be placed on an outside table on the patio for patron pickup.”
Donaldson added, “Materials are limited to the items we have in the building as the statewide delivery system has not resumed. If we don’t have exactly what you are looking for we can suggest something. Our staff is good at recommendations.”
Donaldson explained that patrons can place holds from the catalog at www.jacksoncitylibrary.org or call 740-286-4111 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request items. The library will then set up a time for pickup. There is a limit of 10 items for this service.
“Our reopening plan is a slow and steady one,” said Donaldson. “We are following all directions from state and local leadership and are learning and applying best practices developed from other industries.”
Donaldson said, “We are working diligently to restore services as safely as possible. Libraries are a different kind of animal: unlike grocery stores or restaurants, we expect everything to be returned. With that in mind, staff is utilizing PPE and we have quarantine procedures in place for all returned items.”
