JACKSON — The Jackson City Library is offering a virtual preschool storytime through April 1.
The program started last month (January) but don't worry you and your preschooler can still attend. The storytime will be held every Thursday at 11 a.m.
All you will need is a computer (no camera or microphone necessary), internet access, and the weekly activity packet. Activity packets can be picked up at the front desk at the library or mailed to your home address if you do not live locally.
Schedule: February 4 - Sleepy Animals, February 11 - Valentine's Day, February 18 - I Love My Cat, February 25 - Teddy Bear Celebration, March 4 - Hark, Hark, the Dogs Do Bark, March 11 - St. Patrick's Day, March 18 - When Will it be Spring?, March 25 - Just Ducky and April 1 - Easter Celebration.
To join the fun, email April at aeifler@jacksoncitylibrary.org with "Virtual Storytime" as the subject, then include your child's name. April will send you a direct zoom link when it is time. Please note that it is preferred that you keep your side muted during storytime to help keep stories and activities flowing smoothly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.