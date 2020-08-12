JACKSON — As the school year approaches, many readers are asking what school supplies students will need for this upcoming year.
Below are the 2020-2021 school supply lists for Jackson City School District.
Preschool: one bottle Elmer’s white school glue, five Elmer’s glue sticks, two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons, one package of washable Crayola markers (classic colors), one package of #2 pencils, one set of washable watercolors (set with eight colors), one plastic pencil box, one box of tissues, one package of napkins, one package baby wipes, one backpack (no wheels, no mini backpacks. Needs to be big enough to hold a folder. Please put your child’s name somewhere on/in the backpack), change of clothes (shirt, pants/shorts, socks and underwear. Put them in a ziploc type bag, and label the bag with your child’s name), Boys — one box gallon size baggies, Girls — one box quart size or sandwich size baggies.
Jackson City Schools — Elementary Schools (Northview, Southview, Westview)
Kindergarten: two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons, 12 #2 pencils with erasers (preferably Ticonderoga), one pair blunt scissors, 10 Elmer’s glue sticks, one box facial tissues, one pencil box, bookbag (no wheels, large enough to hold a folder), one pack washable Crayola markers (classic colors), one pack of construction paper, headphones, or earbuds, one canister of disinfecting wipes (subject to change. Rotary Club of Jackson may provide basic supplies for students.)
First Grade: two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons, 12 #2 pencils with erasers (preferably Ticonderoga), one pair of scissors, six Elmer’s glue sticks, one box facial tissues, one pencil box or large pencil pouch, one package of dry erase marker, headphones (no earbuds), and one canister of disinfecting wipes.
Second Grade: two boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons, 12 #2 pencils with erasers (yellow only), one pair of primary scissors, six white glue sticks, two 2-pocket folders, one large zipper pencil bag (no pencil boxes), one large box facial tissues (do not label), one packet of colored pencils, one package of markers, two wide rules spiral notebooks, one package of dry erase markers, headphones, and canister of disinfecting wipes.
Third Grade: one box of colored pencils, 12 #2 pencils (prefer Ticonderoga), one wide-ruled one subject notebook, one pair scissors, six glue sticks (no bottled glue), one pencil pouch (no pencil boxes), two highlighters, one large box tissues, one package dry erase markers, earbuds or headphones, one package of notebook filler paper (wide-ruled), one box of crayons, and one canister of disinfecting wipes.
Fourth Grade: one box colored pencils, 12 #2 pencils, one box crayons, one pair scissors, six glue sticks (no bottled glue), one pencil pouch (no pencil boxes), one large box facial tissues, one single subject spiral bound notebook/tablet, two packages wide-ruled notebook paper, two highlighters, earbuds, or headphones, three 1-inch three ring binders, one pocket folder, one package of dry erase markers, and one canister of disinfecting wipes.
Fifth Grade: one box colored pencils or one box markers, one pencil pouch, 12 #2 pencils with erasers, one two pocket folder, notebook filler paper, two spiral bound notebooks (70 pages each), two highlighters, one pair scissors, six glue sticks, one large box facial tissues, one 1-inch three ring binder, one package dry erase markers, earbuds, or headphones, and one canister of disinfecting wipes.
Jackson Middle School:
(Note: Clear or mash bookbag are permitted. It is recommended for students to have a bookbag. Locker use will be very limited throughout the day. Students will be premitted to carry bookbags throughout the day.)
Basic supplies for all sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students: pencils, scissors, four pack multi-colored highlighters, package of dry erase markers, personal pair of earbuds, disinfecting wipes, colored pencils, individual packages of tissues, two sets of binder dividers, package of loose leaf paper, and package of cap erasers.
Sixth Grade:
Language Arts: one 3-ring binder (.5-inch)
Math: one 3-ring binder (1.5-inch)
Science: one 3-ring binder (2-inch), and one 2-pocket folder
Social Studies: one 3-ring binder with packets (2-inch), and one pencil pouch for binder
Phys. Ed: one notebook and folder
Band: highlighters (blue, yellow, green, pink)
Music: basic supplies will be used
Computers and Career Exploration: basic supplies will be used
Seventh Grade:
Language Arts: one 3-ring binder (1.5-inch)
Math: one 3-ring binder (any size)
Science: one 3-ring binder (2-inch), and one package of reinforcers
World History: one 3-ring binder (2-inch)
Phys. Ed: one notebook and folder
Band: one 3-ring binder with packets (1-inch), and one binder divider with tabs
Choir: basic supplies will be used
Health: one notebook, and one folder
Art: one composition book
Eighth Grade:
Language Arts: one 3-ring binder (2-inch), three glue sticks, one package of post-it notes, and markers optional
Math: one 3-ring binder (2-inch), one package of mechanical pencils, one package of erasers, one ruler, and one package of graph paper
Science: one 3-ring binder (2-inch), and one binder dividers with tabs
History: one notebook, and folder
Phys Ed: one notebook, and folder
Band: one 3-ring binder with packets (1-inch), and one binder divider with tabs
Choir: basic supplies will be used
Vocational Agriculture: one notebook, and one folder
