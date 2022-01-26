JACKSON — The Jackson County Sportsman Federation would like to invite the public to its annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 7 p.m.

The event will be held at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp in Jackson.

Tickets are $15 per person, which includes dinner and a chance to win a muzzleloader or $100 cash. Other chance tickets will be sold at the banquet for many other items.

This is a great opportunity for area sportsmen and sportswomen to support Jackson County youth projects and wildlife issues, the group said.

One such youth project this past year was the awarding of the annual college scholarships which $1,000 each went to Blake Cross and Nathan McManaway.

The requirement to be considered for the scholarship is the completion of an essay describing hunting, trapping or other wildlife outdoor experience and a copy of the applicant’s hunting or fishing license or hunter education card.

For more information, call the Jackson County Sportsman Federation at 740-395-7007 or 740-395-7008.

