Jackson County Banking Center Welcomes New Assistant Branch Manager

JACKSON – The Jackson County Banking Center is pleased to welcome a new Assistant Branch Manager.
Jackson native Amy Willis took on the role this month, putting to work her seventeen years of banking experience for Jackson County customers.
Willis began her banking career in 2005, working as a teller, a personal banker and as a licensed life and health insurance agent. She actually joined the VCNB Financial Family as a mortgage loan processor in 2021.
“I chose to work for VCNB not only to be closer to my home, but because I felt this bank offers more of a community bank feeling. It’s much more of a hometown bank than what I have been used to working for in years prior,” Willis said.
Willis is a Jackson High School graduate who holds an Associate Degree in Applied Business from Ohio University. She has a grown son, Nolan, and a granddaughter Kinsley who is the apple of her eye. In her spare time, Amy loves spending time with family and loved ones. She also enjoys taking road trips, hiking, going to concerts, working out with her boyfriend, and going to the movies.
Willis is enthusiastic to dig into her new role helping customers and coworkers.
“The staff gets along very well and they are very helpful with all of my questions. I love working with people and I am more than excited to see my customers new and old.”
Help welcome Willis to her new role with the bank! Stop by the Jackson County Banking Center at 471 McCarty Lane in Jackson to say hello and to find out how she may be able to help with your banking needs. She may also be contacted at Amy.Willis@VCNBfamily.bank or by calling 740.577.3562.
Brandi Betts is the marketing manager for VintonCounty National Bank.
