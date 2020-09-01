Jackson County Beef Bonanza
File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — The 2020 Jackson County Beef Bonanza, presented by the Jackson County Livestock Committee, will take place on Sept. 5, at the Jackson County fairgrounds.

The show will feature different age divisions, and include a showmanship show, prospect heifer, market heifer, market steer, and overall beef bonanza market animal shows. Judge will be Jason Bihl. Entry fee $40 per head, additional $5 for showmanship. There will be payouts for champion and reserve.

Registration and weigh-in opens at 8 a.m. and runs through 10:30 a.m. Steers and heifers are to be born on or after Dec. 1, 2019. Free stall space available.

The showmanship show will start at 11 a.m. with other shows to follow. Everyone must abide by the current governor’s orders concerning face masks and social distancing.

For more information, contact Dirk Dempsey at 740-853-2030 or Jessica Taylor at 740-988-8554.

