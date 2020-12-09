JACKSON — Jackson County citizens are reminded that dog tags are now on sale with an extended deadline this year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Jackson County Commissioners approved on Tuesday, Dec. 1, per Jackson County Auditor Tiffany Ridgeway’s request, that the 2021 dog tag sales run through March 5, 2021. Normally on sale Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 each year.
Jackson County Dog Warden Deb Fout explained that tags are required by law for every dog or puppy three months of age and older in Ohio, and includes indoor dogs and outdoor dogs.
She noted that dog tags also help the pound get a owner’s dog home when found. “Failure to register your dog can result in a citation costing approximately $180,” Fout added.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, citizens can utilize one of the following, if possible:
- There will be a locked box outside of the Jackson County Courthouse and the Jackson County Board of Elections that you may drop your application and payment in. Your tags will be mailed to you.
- You can also purchase tags online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/Jackson.
Dog tags are also available at the following locations:
- Jackson — The Jackson County Dog Pound, Commissioner’s Office, Auditor’s Office, Mt. Zion Animal Clinic, Animals Unlimited Veterinary Clinic, Paws A While Boarding and Grooming and Quick Stop Marathon.
- Wellston — The Detour
- Oak Hill — The Main Express
The Jackson County Dog Pound is located at 248 Reservoir Road, Jackson. It can be reached by calling 740-286-7262.
