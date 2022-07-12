Here is the schedule for the remainder of the fair:

SATURDAY, July 16

FREE admission

12:00 — 6:00 am................................................Livestock Unloading

8:00-10:00 am.......Rabbit/Poultry Check-in (Weigh-in at 10:30 am)

9:00 am......................Registration for Baby Contest ($5 Entry Fee)

10:00 am......................... Baby Contest (Theme: Christmas in July)

6:00 pm ............Junior Fair Fun Night (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

8:30 pm .............. Greased Pig Contest (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

Presented by Livestock Committee

11:00 pm — 12:00 am .......................................Livestock Unloading

SUNDAY, July 17

$10 admission

12:00 — 11:00 am..............................................Livestock Unloading

11:30 am............................................Barn Meeting for All Speices

Immediately following: Weigh-in of Large Livestock

12:00 pm ..............................Queens Tea Reception (4-H Building)

4:00 pm ................................ Opening Fair Ceremony followed by

Crowning of Jr. Fair Queen (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

5:30 pm .....OMTPA Truck-Tractor Pull

(Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

MONDAY, July 18

VETERANS DAY Sponsored by HOLZER HEALTH SYSTEM

$10 admission

8:00 am........................................ Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship

11:00 am........................................Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show

1:00 pm ..................................... Junior Fair Breeding Rabbit Show

2:00-4:30 pm .........................Kids Mooving In The Right Direction

(Infield of Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open

3:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm.................................. Cincinnati Circus

3:30 pm ......................................................... Turkey Showmanship

4:00 pm .......................................................................Turkey Show

6:00 pm .................................4-H Awards Ceremony (Show Arena)

6:30 pm ...................................... Junior Fair Horse Show — Contest

TUESDAY, July 19

$10 admission

9:30 am.........................................Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship

10:00 am................Senior King and Queen Contest (4-H Building)

10:15 am..........Open Class and Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show

10:30 am......................................... Junior Fair Market Lamb Show

1:00 pm ................................ Junior Fair Dairy Goat Showmanship

1:30 pm .............................Open and Junior Fair Dairy Goat Show

2:00 pm ....................................4-H Demonstrations (4-H Building)

5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open

3:00 pm ..............................Junior Fair Market Goat Showmanship

4:00 pm .......... Open and Junior Fair Market Goat Breeding Show

6:00 pm ........................................... Junior Fair Market Goat Show

6:00 pm .................Diamond J Rodeo (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

Presented by Vinton County National Bank and G&J Pepsi

WEDNESDAY, July 20

MICRO WRESTLING DAY Sponsored by BELLISIO

$10 admission

9:45 am........................Open Class Dairy Cattle Show followed by

Jr Fair Dairy Cattle Showmanship and Show

10:00 am...... Junior Fair Beef Breeding Showmanship followed by

Dairy Beef Feeders, Beef Feeders, Dairy & Market Steers

2:00 pm ........................................ Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show

2:45 pm .................................. Junior Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show

4:30 pm ............................................Junior Fair Beef Feeder Show

5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open

6:00 pm ..............................................Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show

7:00 pm ...........................................Junior Fair Market Steer Show

6:00 pm .....................Micro Wrestling (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

6:30 pm ......... Junior Fair Horse Showmanship and Horsemanship

THURSDAY, July 21

MUSIC DAY Sponsored by GENERAL MILLS • $10 admission

9:00 am............................. Market/Breeding Poultry Showmanship

12:00 pm ........................................................Market Poultry Show

1:00 pm ............................... Fancy Poultry/Breeding Poultry Show

3:00 pm ........................4-H Cloverbud Recognition (4-H Building)

5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open

5:30 pm ........................................ Junior Fair Swine Showmanship

7:30 pm ......................................................Junior Fair Swine Show

6:00 pm .................Jess Kellie Adams (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

6:30 pm ........................ Junior Fair Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)

9:00 pm .........................Callista Clark (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

FRIDAY, July 22

Sponsored by WAGNER TOOL RENTAL • $10 admission

8:00 am — Noon.................All non-sale animals

MUST be removed

unless they are going to resale

10:00 am............................ Jr. Fair Showman of Showmen Contest

3:00 pm ...................................................Junior Fair Livestock Sale

Sale Order: Chickens Turkeys, Rabbits, Beef Feeders, Lambs,

Goats, Dairy Market Feeders, Dairy Steers, Steers, Hogs

5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open

7:00 pm ........... Fast Traxx MotoCross

(Bellisio Foods Grandstand)

10:00 pm — 12:00 am ....Gate 2 Open for Junior

Fair Tack Removal

SATURDAY, July 23

Sponsored by SMASH-IT • $10 admission

12:00 am – 10 am .......... Gate 4 Open for

Junior Fair Tack Removal

7:00 am......................................Livestock Sale Load Out Complete

No livestock will be available for viewing by the general public

10:00 am ......................................... Gate 4 Locked/No Admittance

10:00 am..............................All livestock pens must be cleaned out

and checked off by the Junior Fair Board

3:00 — 11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open

6:00 pm ......................... Brent Jenkins Memorial Demolition Derby

Presented by Jackson County Smash It

SUNDAY, July 24

10:00 am – 2 pm.....................4-H & Commercial Exhibits Released

All Booths Must Be Completely Dismantled and Removed

