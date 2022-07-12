Here is the schedule for the remainder of the fair:
SATURDAY, July 16
FREE admission
12:00 — 6:00 am................................................Livestock Unloading
8:00-10:00 am.......Rabbit/Poultry Check-in (Weigh-in at 10:30 am)
9:00 am......................Registration for Baby Contest ($5 Entry Fee)
10:00 am......................... Baby Contest (Theme: Christmas in July)
6:00 pm ............Junior Fair Fun Night (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
8:30 pm .............. Greased Pig Contest (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
Presented by Livestock Committee
11:00 pm — 12:00 am .......................................Livestock Unloading
SUNDAY, July 17
$10 admission
12:00 — 11:00 am..............................................Livestock Unloading
11:30 am............................................Barn Meeting for All Speices
Immediately following: Weigh-in of Large Livestock
12:00 pm ..............................Queens Tea Reception (4-H Building)
4:00 pm ................................ Opening Fair Ceremony followed by
Crowning of Jr. Fair Queen (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
5:30 pm .....OMTPA Truck-Tractor Pull
(Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
MONDAY, July 18
VETERANS DAY Sponsored by HOLZER HEALTH SYSTEM
$10 admission
8:00 am........................................ Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship
11:00 am........................................Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show
1:00 pm ..................................... Junior Fair Breeding Rabbit Show
2:00-4:30 pm .........................Kids Mooving In The Right Direction
(Infield of Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open
3:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm.................................. Cincinnati Circus
3:30 pm ......................................................... Turkey Showmanship
4:00 pm .......................................................................Turkey Show
6:00 pm .................................4-H Awards Ceremony (Show Arena)
6:30 pm ...................................... Junior Fair Horse Show — Contest
TUESDAY, July 19
$10 admission
9:30 am.........................................Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship
10:00 am................Senior King and Queen Contest (4-H Building)
10:15 am..........Open Class and Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show
10:30 am......................................... Junior Fair Market Lamb Show
1:00 pm ................................ Junior Fair Dairy Goat Showmanship
1:30 pm .............................Open and Junior Fair Dairy Goat Show
2:00 pm ....................................4-H Demonstrations (4-H Building)
5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open
3:00 pm ..............................Junior Fair Market Goat Showmanship
4:00 pm .......... Open and Junior Fair Market Goat Breeding Show
6:00 pm ........................................... Junior Fair Market Goat Show
6:00 pm .................Diamond J Rodeo (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
Presented by Vinton County National Bank and G&J Pepsi
WEDNESDAY, July 20
MICRO WRESTLING DAY Sponsored by BELLISIO
$10 admission
9:45 am........................Open Class Dairy Cattle Show followed by
Jr Fair Dairy Cattle Showmanship and Show
10:00 am...... Junior Fair Beef Breeding Showmanship followed by
Dairy Beef Feeders, Beef Feeders, Dairy & Market Steers
2:00 pm ........................................ Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show
2:45 pm .................................. Junior Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show
4:30 pm ............................................Junior Fair Beef Feeder Show
5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open
6:00 pm ..............................................Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show
7:00 pm ...........................................Junior Fair Market Steer Show
6:00 pm .....................Micro Wrestling (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
6:30 pm ......... Junior Fair Horse Showmanship and Horsemanship
THURSDAY, July 21
MUSIC DAY Sponsored by GENERAL MILLS • $10 admission
9:00 am............................. Market/Breeding Poultry Showmanship
12:00 pm ........................................................Market Poultry Show
1:00 pm ............................... Fancy Poultry/Breeding Poultry Show
3:00 pm ........................4-H Cloverbud Recognition (4-H Building)
5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open
5:30 pm ........................................ Junior Fair Swine Showmanship
7:30 pm ......................................................Junior Fair Swine Show
6:00 pm .................Jess Kellie Adams (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
6:30 pm ........................ Junior Fair Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)
9:00 pm .........................Callista Clark (Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
FRIDAY, July 22
Sponsored by WAGNER TOOL RENTAL • $10 admission
8:00 am — Noon.................All non-sale animals
MUST be removed
unless they are going to resale
10:00 am............................ Jr. Fair Showman of Showmen Contest
3:00 pm ...................................................Junior Fair Livestock Sale
Sale Order: Chickens Turkeys, Rabbits, Beef Feeders, Lambs,
Goats, Dairy Market Feeders, Dairy Steers, Steers, Hogs
5:00-11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open
7:00 pm ........... Fast Traxx MotoCross
(Bellisio Foods Grandstand)
10:00 pm — 12:00 am ....Gate 2 Open for Junior
Fair Tack Removal
SATURDAY, July 23
Sponsored by SMASH-IT • $10 admission
12:00 am – 10 am .......... Gate 4 Open for
Junior Fair Tack Removal
7:00 am......................................Livestock Sale Load Out Complete
No livestock will be available for viewing by the general public
10:00 am ......................................... Gate 4 Locked/No Admittance
10:00 am..............................All livestock pens must be cleaned out
and checked off by the Junior Fair Board
3:00 — 11:00 pm ..............................................................Rides Open
6:00 pm ......................... Brent Jenkins Memorial Demolition Derby
Presented by Jackson County Smash It
SUNDAY, July 24
10:00 am – 2 pm.....................4-H & Commercial Exhibits Released
All Booths Must Be Completely Dismantled and Removed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.