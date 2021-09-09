OAK HILL — The 60th annual Jackson County Farm-City Field Day, presented by the Jackson County Farmers Club, is set for Thursday, Sept. 9. This year, the host will be the Triple D Ranch located at 426 Dempsey Road in Oak Hill (follow posted signage). The opening ceremony will happen at 3:30 p.m. with a program/farm tour at 3:45 p.m. There will be a roast beef dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 a meal. Closing remarks happen at 7 p.m. There will also be local agri-business and agency exhibit showcase. Everyone welcome: farmer or not. For more information call Dirk D. Dempsey at 740-853-2030.
Jackson County Farm-City Field Day set for Sept. 9
From staff reports
