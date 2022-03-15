The March meeting of the Jackson County Farmers Club will feature a timely presentation entitled “Fighting High Input Cost with Smart Management.”
With increasing production costs for 2022, this presentation will focus on things like nutrient needs at various stages of crop growth, timing of fertilizer applications, best practices for applying nutrients, and possible alternative ways to offer nutrients to crops. The presentation will be lead by Curt Cline from Cline Farms Seed and Supply.
The meeting will be held Monday evening March 21, 2022 at the Jackson County Extension Office located just south of Jackson on State Route 93. We will begin with a light meal 6:30 p.m. There will be no cost for the meal as the cost will be covered by Cline Farms Seed and Supply. The program will begin at 7:00 p.m.
This program will benefit a sizes of farming operations. And as always, Farmers Club meetings are open to anyone interested in the program topic for the meeting.
Anyone having questions about the meeting can call the Jackson-Vinton FSA Office at 740-286-5208 Extension 2.
