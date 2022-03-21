JACKSON— According to the Jackson County Health Department, one new COVID-19 death took place last week.

The death now brought the county's total to 138 since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Additionally, five new cases were recorded- now bringing the number of active cases to six and the total number of cases to 7,678.

As of the latest, there were two active hospitalizations in the county. Since March 31, 2021, 86% of those hospitalized were not considered fully hospitalized.

