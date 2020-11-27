JACKSON — The group known as Jackson County Helping Hands, along with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 45, will once again this holiday season, be offering a free Christmas community meal.

This year, due to the health pandemic, the meal will be carryout and delivery only instead of a sit down dinner. Dinner will include ham or turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls, dessert and drink.

The meal will be available for “carryout” on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the D.A.V. Building (170 Pearl St.) in Jackson.

Those interested in delivery, have to reserve it by Dec. 1, by calling 740-978-0256. Those who do reserve delivery of meal will receive the meal on Dec. 5 as well. So far, 200 people have requested a meal by delivery.

For more information, or questions, call 740-978-0256.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments