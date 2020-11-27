JACKSON — The group known as Jackson County Helping Hands, along with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 45, will once again this holiday season, be offering a free Christmas community meal.
This year, due to the health pandemic, the meal will be carryout and delivery only instead of a sit down dinner. Dinner will include ham or turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls, dessert and drink.
The meal will be available for “carryout” on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the D.A.V. Building (170 Pearl St.) in Jackson.
Those interested in delivery, have to reserve it by Dec. 1, by calling 740-978-0256. Those who do reserve delivery of meal will receive the meal on Dec. 5 as well. So far, 200 people have requested a meal by delivery.
For more information, or questions, call 740-978-0256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.