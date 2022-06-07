COLUMBUS — Two Jackson County meat processors will be receiving grant money following an announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted last week.
Part of a $15 million rollout, Circle M Meats and Dave’s Custom Butchering will receive funding used to increase production amid growing demand according to a release from the governor’s office. Nearly $500,00 will be split between Circle M ($247,517) and Dave’s Custom Butchering ($250,000).
“I’m happy that we’ve now been able to help every qualifying meat processor who applied for assistance,” said DeWine in a released statement. “Meat processors are essential to ensuring that our grocery stores and restaurants have protein available to feed Ohio families.”
These awards are the second round of funding offered through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program- a program which saw its funding expand from $10 million to $25 million this April after the need for grants far exceeded the initial funding amount.
The maximum amount allotted per company is $250,000, with half of the funds disbursed before projects are started and the other half awarded after the companies show that the initial funds were spent on eligible costs.
“Meat processors have struggled with the supply chain issues that have also impacted other industries,” added Husted also in a statement. “These grants will help meat processors increase productivity, which means they can increase the supply and lower costs for the consumer.”
Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said efforts are being made to get this funding to processors quickly. This funding will be used to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services.
Funding announced last week reached 45 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Including funds awarded in the first round, meat processors in 53 Ohio counties received grants totaling $24,978,289.
