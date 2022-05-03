The following are the 2022 Primary Election results for Jackson County as of 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Democrat Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • John Cranley and Teresa Fedor: 168
  • Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens: 250

Democrat Attorney General

  • Jeffrey A. Crossman: 345

Democrat Auditor of State

  • Taylor Sappington: 340

Democrat Secretary of State

  • Chelsea Clark: 347

Democrat Treasurer of State

  • Scott Schertzer: 337

Democrat Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Jennifer Brunner: 361

Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Terri Jamison: 335

Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Marilyn Zayas: 329

Democrat U.S. Senator

  • Morgan Harper: 57
  • Traci TJ Johnson: 48
  • Tim Ryan: 320

Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • Joe Blystone and Jeremiah Workman: 1,154
  • Mike DeWine and Jon Husted: 1,043
  • Ron Hood and Candice Keller: 52
  • Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp: 385

Republican Attorney General

  • Dave Yost: 1,996

Republican Auditor of State

  • Keith Faber: 1,885

Republican Secretary of State

  • John Adams: 910
  • Frank LaRose: 1,403

Republican Treasurer of State

  • Robert Sprague: 1,872

Republican Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Sharon L. Kennedy: 1,873

Republican Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Pat Fischer: 1,793

Republican Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Pat DeWine: 1,662

Republican U.S. Senator

  • Matt Dolan: 279
  • Mike Gibbons: 323
  • Josh Mandel: 593
  • Neil Patel: 26
  • Mark Pukita: 42
  • Jane Timken: 280
  • JD Vance: 1,039

Democrat Representative to Congress (2nd District)

  • Alan Darnowsky 97
  • Samantha Meadows 296

Republican Representative to Congress (2nd District)

  • James J. Condit Jr. 499
  • Brad Wenstrup 1,214
  • David J. Windisch 336

Republican Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

  • Kristy Wilkin: 1,883

Republican Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division)

  • Christopher J. Regan: 1,985

Republican County Commissioner

  • Jon Hensler: 1,969

Republican County Auditor

  • Tiffany Ridgeway: 2,021

Democrat Member of County Central Committee JACKSON

  • Lilla Alayne Speakman: 11

Republican Member of County Central Committee W2A

  • Arthur Matthews: 37

Republican Member of County Central Committee J2A

  • Alice Newkirk: 66

Republican Member of County Central Committee J3A

  • Bryn Stepp: 62

Republican Member of County Central Committee JEFFERSON

  • Justin Lovett: 59

Republican Member of County Central Committee BLOOMFIELD

  • Tim Jones: 71

Republican Member of County Central Committee COAL 2

  • Don Fulton: 79

Republican Member of County Central Committee FRANKLIN

  • Dylan Howe: 91

Republican Member of County Central Committee HAMILTON

  • David DeHart: 41

Republican Member of County Central Committee J1A

  • Marlana Evans: 112

Republican Member of County Central Committee J4A

  • Brett Foster: 102

Republican Member of County Central Committee JACKSON

Da

  • vid Dilley: 81

Republican Member of County Central Committee JEFFERSON 2

  • Jerrod Lovett: 56

Republican Member of County Central Committee LIBERTY 1

  • Randy Baker: 42

Republican Member of County Central Committee LIBERTY 2

  • Robert Kincaid: 86

Republican Member of County Central Committee LICK 1

  • Donnie Willis: 87

Republican Member of County Central Committee LICK 2

  • Samuel L. Brady: 57

Republican Member of County Central Committee MADISON 1

  • James Bruce Parsons: 45

Republican Member of County Central Committee MADISON 2

  • Crystal Davis: 52

Republican Member of County Central Committee OAK HILL 1

  • Deborah Canter: 25

Republican Member of County Central Committee MILTON

  • Regina Mattson: 61

Republican Member of County Central Committee SCIOTO 1

  • Michael Music: 77

Republican Member of County Central Committee SCIOTO 2

  • Brad A. Jenkins: 50

Republican Member of County Central Committee W2B

  • Adam D. Massie: 60

Republican Member of County Central Committee W4A

  • Cheryl Raymer: 70

Republican Member of County Central Committee WASHINGTON

  • Bob Denny: 50

Wellston Fire Levy

  • For: 391
  • Against: 178

Wellston Police Levy

  • For: 309
  • Against: 257

