The following are the 2022 Primary Election results for Jackson County as of 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
Democrat Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- John Cranley and Teresa Fedor: 168
- Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens: 250
Democrat Attorney General
- Jeffrey A. Crossman: 345
Democrat Auditor of State
- Taylor Sappington: 340
Democrat Secretary of State
- Chelsea Clark: 347
Democrat Treasurer of State
- Scott Schertzer: 337
Democrat Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
- Jennifer Brunner: 361
Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court
- Terri Jamison: 335
Democrat Justice of the Supreme Court
- Marilyn Zayas: 329
Democrat U.S. Senator
- Morgan Harper: 57
- Traci TJ Johnson: 48
- Tim Ryan: 320
Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- Joe Blystone and Jeremiah Workman: 1,154
- Mike DeWine and Jon Husted: 1,043
- Ron Hood and Candice Keller: 52
- Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp: 385
Republican Attorney General
- Dave Yost: 1,996
Republican Auditor of State
- Keith Faber: 1,885
Republican Secretary of State
- John Adams: 910
- Frank LaRose: 1,403
Republican Treasurer of State
- Robert Sprague: 1,872
Republican Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
- Sharon L. Kennedy: 1,873
Republican Justice of the Supreme Court
- Pat Fischer: 1,793
Republican Justice of the Supreme Court
- Pat DeWine: 1,662
Republican U.S. Senator
- Matt Dolan: 279
- Mike Gibbons: 323
- Josh Mandel: 593
- Neil Patel: 26
- Mark Pukita: 42
- Jane Timken: 280
- JD Vance: 1,039
Democrat Representative to Congress (2nd District)
- Alan Darnowsky 97
- Samantha Meadows 296
Republican Representative to Congress (2nd District)
- James J. Condit Jr. 499
- Brad Wenstrup 1,214
- David J. Windisch 336
Republican Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)
- Kristy Wilkin: 1,883
Republican Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division)
- Christopher J. Regan: 1,985
Republican County Commissioner
- Jon Hensler: 1,969
Republican County Auditor
- Tiffany Ridgeway: 2,021
Democrat Member of County Central Committee JACKSON
- Lilla Alayne Speakman: 11
Republican Member of County Central Committee W2A
- Arthur Matthews: 37
Republican Member of County Central Committee J2A
- Alice Newkirk: 66
Republican Member of County Central Committee J3A
- Bryn Stepp: 62
Republican Member of County Central Committee JEFFERSON
- Justin Lovett: 59
Republican Member of County Central Committee BLOOMFIELD
- Tim Jones: 71
Republican Member of County Central Committee COAL 2
- Don Fulton: 79
Republican Member of County Central Committee FRANKLIN
- Dylan Howe: 91
Republican Member of County Central Committee HAMILTON
- David DeHart: 41
Republican Member of County Central Committee J1A
- Marlana Evans: 112
Republican Member of County Central Committee J4A
- Brett Foster: 102
Republican Member of County Central Committee JACKSON
Da
- vid Dilley: 81
Republican Member of County Central Committee JEFFERSON 2
- Jerrod Lovett: 56
Republican Member of County Central Committee LIBERTY 1
- Randy Baker: 42
Republican Member of County Central Committee LIBERTY 2
- Robert Kincaid: 86
Republican Member of County Central Committee LICK 1
- Donnie Willis: 87
Republican Member of County Central Committee LICK 2
- Samuel L. Brady: 57
Republican Member of County Central Committee MADISON 1
- James Bruce Parsons: 45
Republican Member of County Central Committee MADISON 2
- Crystal Davis: 52
Republican Member of County Central Committee OAK HILL 1
- Deborah Canter: 25
Republican Member of County Central Committee MILTON
- Regina Mattson: 61
Republican Member of County Central Committee SCIOTO 1
- Michael Music: 77
Republican Member of County Central Committee SCIOTO 2
- Brad A. Jenkins: 50
Republican Member of County Central Committee W2B
- Adam D. Massie: 60
Republican Member of County Central Committee W4A
- Cheryl Raymer: 70
Republican Member of County Central Committee WASHINGTON
- Bob Denny: 50
Wellston Fire Levy
- For: 391
- Against: 178
Wellston Police Levy
- For: 309
- Against: 257
