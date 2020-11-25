Jackson County Senior Citizen buildings are closed for congregate lunches until further notice. Pick up meals are available at the Jackson Senior Center, Monday thru Thursday from 11:00am – 12:00pm
Menu:
November 30 – December 3
Monday- pork loin and gravy, scalloped potatoes, cozumel vegetables, cornbread with margarine, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday- chicken and rice casserole, breaded tomatoes, mixed greens with vinegar, whole grain bread with margarine, peaches, milk.
Wednesday- turkey slice and gravy, whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, sunny side salad, roll, white cake, milk.
Thursday- roast beef slice, cooked cabbage, boiled potatoes, marinated carrots, cornbread with margarine, applesauce, milk.
