Jackson County Senior Citizen buildings are closed for congregate lunches until further notice. Pick up meals are available at the Jackson Senior Center, Monday thru Thursday from 11:00am – 12:00pm

Menu:

November 30 – December 3

Monday- pork loin and gravy, scalloped potatoes, cozumel vegetables, cornbread with margarine, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday- chicken and rice casserole, breaded tomatoes, mixed greens with vinegar, whole grain bread with margarine, peaches, milk.

Wednesday- turkey slice and gravy, whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, sunny side salad, roll, white cake, milk.

Thursday- roast beef slice, cooked cabbage, boiled potatoes, marinated carrots, cornbread with margarine, applesauce, milk.

