Jackson County Senior Citizen buildings are still closed for congregate lunches until further notice.
Pick up meals are available at the Jackson Senior Citizens Center, Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Menu for the week of Nov. 2–5:
Monday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with dressing, riviera blend vegetables, garlic bread, oranges, milk.
Tuesday: Glazed baked ham, Au gratin potatoes, buttered broccoli, whole grain bread with margarine, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, green pes and onions, roll, pineapples, milk.
Thursday: Turkey club hoagie, baked potato soup, pickled beets, crackers, fruit cocktail, milk.
Friday: CLOSED
Card Shower for Sharon Eubanks — 80th birthday. Mail cards to: Jackson Senior Center, 25 E. Mound St., Jackson, OH 45640.
