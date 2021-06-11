Ohio University has released the names of local graduates for the spring 2021 semester. The names of Jackson County residents are as follows:

  • Peyton Ahern of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Mathematics
  • Candie Ball of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Master of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Erin Canter of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Lindsay Coyan of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Alexis Dunn of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Kathryn Dye of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Charity Exline of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Moderate to Intensive Educational Needs from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
  • Natalie Fowler of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business
  • Nicholas Gaines of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
  • Quentin Hensler of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from the University College
  • Laci Hilderbrant of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Abbi Hubbard of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
  • Caleb Johnson of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Business (Accounting Technology) from the College of Business
  • Brian Keefer of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business
  • Candice Kennedy of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Master of Health Administration from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Jessica Klingaman of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Logan Lambert of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in History from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Austin Leach of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Biological Sciences - Human Biology from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Molly Markley of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Studio Art from the College of Fine Arts
  • Mackenzie Maynard of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Sonya McCain of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Eliza Nicholson of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business
  • Emma Ousley of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Morgan Radcliff of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Carlee Rinehart of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
  • Carlee Roberts of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences - Preprofessional from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Rebecca Salmons of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Cassidy Simon of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
  • Jasmine Simpson of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • William Spires of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Media Arts and Studies - Music Production and Recording Industry from the Scripps College of Communication
  • Bethany Strickland of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Sydney Strite of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences majoring in Applied Nutrition from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Hayleigh Travis of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English - Pre-Law from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Andrew Woods of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

