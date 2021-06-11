Ohio University has released the names of local graduates for the spring 2021 semester. The names of Jackson County residents are as follows:
- Peyton Ahern of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Mathematics
- Candie Ball of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Master of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Erin Canter of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Lindsay Coyan of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Alexis Dunn of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Kathryn Dye of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Charity Exline of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Moderate to Intensive Educational Needs from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Natalie Fowler of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business
- Nicholas Gaines of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Quentin Hensler of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from the University College
- Laci Hilderbrant of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Abbi Hubbard of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Caleb Johnson of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Business (Accounting Technology) from the College of Business
- Brian Keefer of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business
- Candice Kennedy of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Master of Health Administration from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Jessica Klingaman of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Logan Lambert of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in History from the College of Arts and Sciences
- Austin Leach of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Biological Sciences - Human Biology from the College of Arts and Sciences
- Molly Markley of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Studio Art from the College of Fine Arts
- Mackenzie Maynard of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences
- Sonya McCain of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Eliza Nicholson of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business
- Emma Ousley of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Morgan Radcliff of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences from the College of Arts and Sciences
- Carlee Rinehart of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Carlee Roberts of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences - Preprofessional from the College of Arts and Sciences
- Rebecca Salmons of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Cassidy Simon of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Jasmine Simpson of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- William Spires of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Media Arts and Studies - Music Production and Recording Industry from the Scripps College of Communication
- Bethany Strickland of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Sydney Strite of Jackson, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences majoring in Applied Nutrition from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Hayleigh Travis of Oak Hill, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English - Pre-Law from the College of Arts and Sciences
- Andrew Woods of Wellston, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
