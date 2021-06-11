Ohio University has released the names of Jackson County students that were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. In order to be given this distinction, students had to earn 12 credit hours with at least six being attempted for letter grades, while maintaining a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
The students named to the Dean's List are as follows:
- Shai Brandau of Wellston, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Casey Browning of Jackson, OH, in the College of Business
- Erin Canter of Oak Hill, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Elizabeth Compston of Wellston, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Mandy Cooper of Wellston, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Garrett Daily of Jackson, OH, in the College of Business
- Leslie Daily of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Kylie Duncan of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Alexis Dunn of Wellston, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Elizabeth Dupree of Wellston, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Kathryn Dye of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Elizabeth Eiring of Jackson, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Hannah Fox of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Micayla Gray of Wellston, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Baron Griffiths of Jackson, OH, in the University College
- Luke Hammond of Oak Hill, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Kendall Hammond of Oak Hill, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Kylee Hendershott of Wellston, OH, in the College of Fine Arts
- Brady Hobbs of Wellston, OH, in the College of Business
- Katelyn Jones of Oak Hill, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Sydnie Kilgour of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Katey King of Wellston, OH, in the College of Fine Arts
- Natalie Kirby of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Brody Landrum of Jackson, OH, in the University College
- Sierra Layne of Wellston, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Brent Lewis of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Shea Madigan of Jackson, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Brendan Madigan of Jackson, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Nicholas Massie of Wellston, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Skyla Matteson of Wellston, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Derek McManaway of Wellston, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Colt Mcmanis of Jackson, OH, in the College of Fine Arts
- Baleigh Mcnerlin of Oak Hill, OH, in the Scripps College of Communication
- Peyton Miller of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Molly Moore of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Gavin Morgan of Oak Hill, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Bronwyn Nelson of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Eliza Nicholson of Wellston, OH, in the College of Business
- Bronwyn Nelson of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Emma Ousley of Wellston, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Chloe Parsons of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Nathaniel Petrie of Wellston, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Grace Potter of Oak Hill, OH, in the College of Business
- Dakota Price of Coalton, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Morgan Radcliff of Wellston, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Baleigh Radune of Jackson, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Lexi Reese of Oak Hill, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Paige Risner of Oak Hill, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Carlee Roberts of Oak Hill, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Rebecca Salmons of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Drake Shadowraven of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Nicole Sheets of Jackson, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Trase Speakman of Jackson, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Luke Stewart of Jackson, OH, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Bethany Strickland of Oak Hill, OH, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Thomas Swisher of Wellston, OH, in the College of Fine Arts
- Dalton Teasley of Wellston, OH, in the Scripps College of Communication
- Bailee Valentine of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Nathan Vanallen of Jackson, OH, in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Gracie Walburn of Jackson, OH, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Emma Williams of Jackson, OH, in the College of Business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.